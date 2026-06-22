We will cut off enemy's logistics so it will be very difficult for them – NGU Cmdr

Photo: NGU

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are working to cut off Russia’s logistics, and Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) units are actively operating, particularly in temporarily occupied Crimea, National Guard Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has said.

"We will increase the number of our pilots at operational depth and destroy much more of Russia’s logistics. The more assets – the better we will do it," Pivnenko said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency regarding the National Guard’s scaling up of drone control over the skies of Donetsk and Mariupol.

Answering a question in this context regarding the logistics of Russia in Crimea, the NGU commander emphasized: "The USF, Madyar, are working on Crimea. They know well what they are doing. I can only say: push them to the maximum."

"We will cut off the enemy’s logistics so it will be very difficult for them," Pivnenko remarked.

The NGU commander added: "They (the occupiers) also cut our logistics on the front line by 20-30 km, we understand this and proceed from it. Since they cannot oppose anything significant on the front line, they hit civilians, the energy sector."

At the end of May, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of a "logistics lockdown" of the armed forces of Russia. The minister emphasized that Ukrainian troops are increasing pressure on the logistics of the Russian occupation forces, scaling up mid-strikes on the enemy rear.

Fedorov added that over recent months, Ukrainian troops have quadrupled hits on Russian logistics, warehouses, hardware, command posts, and supply routes at operational depth.