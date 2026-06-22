Azov Brigade holds designated directions, including Rodynske, despite enemy pressure – NGU Cmdr

Photo: NGU

The 1st Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Azov continues to hold the defense in designated areas, including the town of Rodynske in Donetsk region, cutting off Russia’s logistics and destroying its infantry, National Guard Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has stated.

"We are holding Rodynske despite enemy pressure. The tasks are clear: destroy enemy infantry, cut its logistics, and hold on as much as possible. But most importantly – preserving our people. The military are performing their tasks there, standing on positions for months," Pivnenko said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The NGU commander separately recalled the order of Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Oleksandr Syrsky on the mandatory rotation of servicemen who have been on combat positions for more than two months.

"In principle, we follow this order on almost all directions where the situation permits. It is not possible everywhere and far from always, and the question, again, is about preserving the lives of soldiers. Entering and exiting positions is a rather dangerous moment," Pivnenko said.

Answering a question about his forecasts for the Pokrovsk axis in general, he emphasized that the Defense Forces continue to destroy the forces and assets of Russia.

"We are holding on and destroying Russia as far as our artillery and drones can reach. This is what I can say about my units," Pivnenko noted.

He also reported that for several months now, fighters of the Omega Special Purpose Center have been deployed in the Kostiantynivka area in Donbas.

"There, as far as I know, active defense and counter-sabotage operations are being carried out. There is an Omega unit that has been performing tasks for about three months. Now it has become harder, Russia has brought in more drones. Let’s put it this way: there are specific dynamics there, the commander-in-chief knows this problem and is working on it," Pivnenko remarked.

At the end of May, the DeepState analytical resource wrote about active enemy pressure on Rodynske, "which has recently undergone frequent updates, with the town being absorbed into the red zone." According to the resource, fighters of the Defense Forces are trying to contain this pressure and even frequently involve aviation.

On June 17, analysts noted that the latest enemy activity was concentrated on the Dobropillia sector, particularly along the Rodynske-Bilytske section. Russia is actively pushing on Rodynske, increasing its control over the settlement and infiltrating deeper into the territory using its usual tactics.

Rodynske is an important strongpoint for further advancement, in particular into the area of settlements south of Dobropillia, which plays an important role, specifically in logistics.