Interfax-Ukraine
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12:27 22.06.2026

Three National Guardsmen who guarded Chornobyl NPP still remain in Russian captivity – NGU Cmdr

1 min read
Three National Guardsmen who guarded Chornobyl NPP still remain in Russian captivity – NGU Cmdr
Photo: NGU

As of today, three servicemen who provided security for the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and were taken captive by Russia in the spring of 2022 still remain in Russian captivity, National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Commander Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko has reported.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, answering a question about how many defenders of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have been returned from captivity, Pivnenko said that almost all of them had been.

"Almost all of them. Three servicemen remain to be returned," he stated.

As reported, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was seized by Russian troops on the first day of the aggression – February 24. Only on March 20 was it possible to carry out a partial rotation of the Chornobyl NPP personnel and evacuate the individuals who were there.

On March 31, Ukrainian Defense Forces pushed Russia out of the territory of the Chornobyl NPP industrial site. During the retreat, Russian troops took about 170 defenders of the Chornobyl NPP into captivity.

Tags: #guardsmen #captivity #pivnenko #chornobyl_npp

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