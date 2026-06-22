UK Prime Minister Starmer announces intentions to resign

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that he had decided to step down as leader of the Labour Party, Sky News reports.

"Every decision I have made was about putting the country I love first. That is why I will step down as leader of the Labour Party. This morning I spoke to His Majesty the King to inform him of my decision. I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set a schedule in which nominations will begin on July 9 and conclude before the summer recess," Starmer said in London on Monday.

The receipt of nominations will conclude before the summer parliamentary recess, on July 16. In the event of a contest, this will ensure that a new leader of the Labour Party is in place by the time parliament returns in September.

Starmer also stated that he will remain in office as prime minister until the conclusion of the contest and will do everything possible to ensure an orderly transfer of power. He added that he would provide his successor, without naming them, with "full and unreserved support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is much stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago."

Summarizing the results of his tenure, he noted that Britain’s economy had begun to grow faster than its competitors, and wages were rising faster than inflation. "Investment is secured, infrastructure is being built, the end of the austerity regime with the fastest reduction in National Health Service queues in 17 years, the greatest improvement in worker and tenant rights in a generation. The largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War," Starmer said.