Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:35 22.06.2026

Illegal mining causes over UAH 1.5 bln in state damages – prosecutor general

1 min read
Illegal mining causes over UAH 1.5 bln in state damages – prosecutor general
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RuslanKravchenkoKyiv/

Law enforcement officers have served nine charges in five regions of the country for the illegal extraction of over 450,000 cubic meters of minerals of national importance without special permits or in violation of their terms and validity periods, causing damages worth UAH 1.5 billion, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said on Monday.

"We are talking about granite, gabbro, groundwater, and other natural resources. Among the suspects are heads of state and municipal enterprises, officials of state companies, a city mayor, an arbitration manager-liquidator of one of the enterprises, and a representative of private business," he wrote on Telegram.

In particular, the suspects illegally extracted more than 375,000 cubic meters of granite from a deposit.

"To achieve this, they carried out at least 12 blasting operations and caused more than UAH 1.255 billion in damages to the state," Kravchenko said.

In another instance, more than 60,000 cubic meters of groundwater were extracted without a special permit from 30 wells used for centralized water supply to community residents, causing more than UAH 12.6 million in damages.

According to Kravchenko, the participants in the schemes also embezzled state property and abused their official positions, using state equipment for the illegal extraction.

Tags: #illegal #mining #kravchenko

MORE ABOUT

12:58 11.06.2026
Massive illegal amber mining scheme exposed in Rivne region

Massive illegal amber mining scheme exposed in Rivne region

09:54 26.05.2026
TRC officials fictitiously mobilized 276 men, including dead and imprisoned - prosecutor general

TRC officials fictitiously mobilized 276 men, including dead and imprisoned - prosecutor general

10:09 21.05.2026
Kravchenko sends ICC prosecutor's office materials on deportation and detention of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Kravchenko sends ICC prosecutor's office materials on deportation and detention of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

20:37 15.05.2026
Metinvest mining plants increase tax payments by 18% in Q1

Metinvest mining plants increase tax payments by 18% in Q1

12:51 30.04.2026
Another Russian attempt to legalize illegally exported grain foiled - Prosecutor General on PANORMITIS vessel

Another Russian attempt to legalize illegally exported grain foiled - Prosecutor General on PANORMITIS vessel

11:57 24.04.2026
Prosecutor's office exposes illegal online casino network with UAH 5 bln turnover – Kravchenko

Prosecutor's office exposes illegal online casino network with UAH 5 bln turnover – Kravchenko

13:16 20.04.2026
UAH 296 mln returned to state for defense needs this year – Prosecutor General

UAH 296 mln returned to state for defense needs this year – Prosecutor General

11:40 19.03.2026
385 children removed from dangerous living conditions during three months of inspections – PGO

385 children removed from dangerous living conditions during three months of inspections – PGO

10:30 13.03.2026
Military unit officials in Dnipropetrovsk region suspected of embezzling fortification funds - PGO

Military unit officials in Dnipropetrovsk region suspected of embezzling fortification funds - PGO

10:36 25.02.2026
Materials regarding Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure sent to ICC – Prosecutor General

Materials regarding Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure sent to ICC – Prosecutor General

HOT NEWS

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Systematic measures underway to strengthen Kharkiv axis – NGU Cmdr

We will cut off enemy's logistics so it will be very difficult for them – NGU Cmdr

Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

LATEST

Ukraine closes beach season in Russia-occupied Crimea

Share of women among unemployed during war rises to 81% – State Employment Center dpty director

Defense Ministry codifies upgraded Gyurza-2

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Zelenskyy thanks Starmer: Keir, you are always welcome guest in Ukraine

Systematic measures underway to strengthen Kharkiv axis – NGU Cmdr

Starmer's resignation as UK PM to not mean change in policy toward Ukraine – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Russian Chernika drone shot down over Zaporizhia for first time using General Cherry AIR interceptor

We will cut off enemy's logistics so it will be very difficult for them – NGU Cmdr

AD
AD