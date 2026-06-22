NGU Cmdr Pivnenko visits Lithuania to strengthen security cooperation

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Major General Oleksandr Pivnenko paid a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania to strengthen partnership and exchange practical developments in the field of security, the NGU press service reported on its website on Monday.

During the several-day visit, the NGU commander met with Minister of Interior of Lithuania Vladislav Kondratovic, Commander of the Public Security Service of the Republic of Lithuania Viktoras Grabauskas, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Lithuania Olha Nikitchenko. The meetings focused on further support from Lithuania, key areas of security cooperation, personnel training, and the possibility of sharing Ukrainian experience during joint exercises and events.

Pivnenko also familiarized himself with the operations of the Public Security Service of Lithuania, its approaches to personnel training, the organization of public safety, and the protection of critical infrastructure. The Lithuanian side demonstrated the practical preparation of units at a specialized training facility, including the operations of the ORKA operational response and counterattack team.

A separate part of the visit included a meeting with representatives of the Lithuanian company BROLIS, which specializes in high-tech solutions for the security and defense sector. The NGU report noted that modern technologies play an increasingly critical role in executing tasks, protecting personnel, and enhancing unit effectiveness.

"Lithuania is one of the partners whose support is felt in concrete actions. I thank the Lithuanian people, the government of Lithuania, and state institutions for their consistent support of Ukraine. It is important for us to have partners by our side who understand the complexity of our struggle and offer help," the NGU press service quoted Pivnenko as saying.