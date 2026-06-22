Russia attacks Turkish vessel after Fidan visit to Moscow – Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is actively informing the international community and the International Maritime Organization about Russia’s overnight attack on vessels, one of which belongs to Turkey. The strike is a "clear demonstration" that Russia’s words cannot be trusted, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Overnight, Russia attacked a merchant vessel belonging to Turkey in the Black Sea. And it did so immediately after the visit of a high-ranking Turkish delegation to Russia. A clear demonstration that Russia’s words cannot be trusted. Russia remains the main threat to the security and prosperity of the Black Sea," he wrote on the X social network.

Sybiha emphasized that the Ukrainian Navy rescued the crew, who are citizens of Turkey and India.

"Unfortunately, one Egyptian crew member was killed in this attack," the minister stated.

Russia also attacked two more vessels flying the flags of Palau and Belize; they sustained damage, but their crews were not injured.

"We are informing all states and organizations about this brazen attack on international law and freedom of navigation. It requires strong and principled reactions from the international community and the International Maritime Organization," the post says.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Navy reported that Russia struck a Turkish dry cargo vessel with a drone, causing a large-scale fire to break out – one sailor was killed, and the remaining crew members were rescued.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba added that Russia attacked two more vessels flying the flags of Palau and Belize – there were no casualties, and the vessels continued moving despite the damage.

As reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan paid a visit to Moscow on June 16-17, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.