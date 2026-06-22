Russia strikes 3 civilian vessels in Black Sea overnight - official

In the Black Sea, as a result of an overnight attack by Russian strike drones on civilian shipping, three merchant vessels heading to ports in Odesa region were hit, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

According to his data, one of the strikes hit a dry cargo ship flying the flag of Panama. A fire broke out on board, the crew was evacuated, and the vessel is at anchor. As a result of the attack, a crew member – a cook, a citizen of Egypt born in 1968 – was killed.

Russian troops also attacked two more civilian vessels flying the flags of Palau and Belize. As a result of these strikes, there were no casualties, and the vessels remained seaworthy.

"Such targeted actions by Russia are a war crime against civilian infrastructure, civilian shipping, and human lives," Kiper noted in a post on Telegram.