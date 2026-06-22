Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:27 22.06.2026

Ukraine downs 79 out of 88 UAVs, Iskander-M ballistic missile and 5 strike UAVs hit 6 locations

1 min read
Ukraine downs 79 out of 88 UAVs, Iskander-M ballistic missile and 5 strike UAVs hit 6 locations

Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 79 out of 88 UAVs overnight into Monday, but hits by a ballistic missile and five strike UAVs were recorded at six locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 79 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the report says.

In total, on the night of June 22 (from 18:00 on June 21), Russia attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 88 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Hits by a ballistic missile and five strike UAVs were recorded at six locations, and the fall of downed drones (debris) was recorded at nine locations.

Tags: #air_defense

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