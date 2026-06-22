Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take down Belarus retransmitters within week if Lukashenko fails to remove them

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine passed a demand to Belarus to stop using or providing technical support for retransmitters that could facilitate the operation of Russian and Iranian drones, and warned that if Alyaksandr Lukashenko fails to comply with this demand, Ukraine could resort to appropriate retaliatory measures within a week.

"The story with the retransmitters is not a story from yesterday. This is a long process, behind which stand casualties exclusively on the side of Ukraine. Technically they are coordinated, and technically they help with hitting, a more accurate hitting of Ukrainian society by Russian and Iranian drones," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the Belarusian side received relevant warnings through various channels, including on the need to stop technical support for Russian forces: "Lukashenko received this information… Step number one – no technical support. Direct support of retransmitters: turn off, remove, and show us that it is removed. And we are finished with this issue."

According to the president, Ukraine moved to public signals after the respective warnings were not implemented. He added that in the absence of action from the Belarusian side, appropriate measures could be taken.

"If he does not remove them – we will take down everything that happens in a week. Either they or we," Zelenskyy said in an interview with 1+1 TV on Sunday.

At the same time, the president noted that Ukraine is also passing signals regarding the cessation of supply of certain resources for the Russian army, emphasizing that part of such communications takes place non-publicly.

The Belarusian president, according to Zelenskyy, received relevant appeals through various communication channels, but there has been no public reaction to the latest statements.