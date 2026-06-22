Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:09 22.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take down Belarus retransmitters within week if Lukashenko fails to remove them

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will take down Belarus retransmitters within week if Lukashenko fails to remove them
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine passed a demand to Belarus to stop using or providing technical support for retransmitters that could facilitate the operation of Russian and Iranian drones, and warned that if Alyaksandr Lukashenko fails to comply with this demand, Ukraine could resort to appropriate retaliatory measures within a week.

"The story with the retransmitters is not a story from yesterday. This is a long process, behind which stand casualties exclusively on the side of Ukraine. Technically they are coordinated, and technically they help with hitting, a more accurate hitting of Ukrainian society by Russian and Iranian drones," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the Belarusian side received relevant warnings through various channels, including on the need to stop technical support for Russian forces: "Lukashenko received this information… Step number one – no technical support. Direct support of retransmitters: turn off, remove, and show us that it is removed. And we are finished with this issue."

According to the president, Ukraine moved to public signals after the respective warnings were not implemented. He added that in the absence of action from the Belarusian side, appropriate measures could be taken.

"If he does not remove them – we will take down everything that happens in a week. Either they or we," Zelenskyy said in an interview with 1+1 TV on Sunday.

At the same time, the president noted that Ukraine is also passing signals regarding the cessation of supply of certain resources for the Russian army, emphasizing that part of such communications takes place non-publicly.

The Belarusian president, according to Zelenskyy, received relevant appeals through various communication channels, but there has been no public reaction to the latest statements.

Tags: #retransmitters #zelenskyy #belarusian

MORE ABOUT

14:49 22.06.2026
Zelenskyy thanks Starmer: Keir, you are always welcome guest in Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Starmer: Keir, you are always welcome guest in Ukraine

11:32 20.06.2026
Nawrocki strips Zelenskyy of top Polish honor, Ukrainian President's Office declines to comment

Nawrocki strips Zelenskyy of top Polish honor, Ukrainian President's Office declines to comment

18:56 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy gives Lukashenko week to dismantle drone relay stations: If he doesn't do it, we will

Zelenskyy gives Lukashenko week to dismantle drone relay stations: If he doesn't do it, we will

12:54 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

12:50 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

12:21 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

11:48 19.06.2026
Fico speaks of open conversation with Zelenskyy in Brussels

Fico speaks of open conversation with Zelenskyy in Brussels

09:55 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Europe to build its own ballistic capabilities

Zelenskyy: Europe to build its own ballistic capabilities

09:37 19.06.2026
Zelenskyy urges unblocking and using EUR 6 bln of European Peace Facility for Ukraine's defense as soon as possible

Zelenskyy urges unblocking and using EUR 6 bln of European Peace Facility for Ukraine's defense as soon as possible

09:12 19.06.2026
Ukraine proposes DroneDeal format cooperation to Bulgaria – Zelenskyy

Ukraine proposes DroneDeal format cooperation to Bulgaria – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Systematic measures underway to strengthen Kharkiv axis – NGU Cmdr

We will cut off enemy's logistics so it will be very difficult for them – NGU Cmdr

Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

LATEST

We will not lose advantage when Russia launches its Starlink analog – NGU Cmdr

Russia needs to find 70,000 troops for this, we will act to ensure they do not find them – NGU Cmdr on threat from Belarus

Systematic measures underway to strengthen Kharkiv axis – NGU Cmdr

Starmer's resignation as UK PM to not mean change in policy toward Ukraine – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Russian Chernika drone shot down over Zaporizhia for first time using General Cherry AIR interceptor

We will cut off enemy's logistics so it will be very difficult for them – NGU Cmdr

Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

Azov Brigade holds designated directions, including Rodynske, despite enemy pressure – NGU Cmdr

Three National Guardsmen who guarded Chornobyl NPP still remain in Russian captivity – NGU Cmdr

UK Prime Minister Starmer announces intentions to resign

AD
AD