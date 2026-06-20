Interfax-Ukraine
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17:04 20.06.2026

Hungary lifts Fidesz-imposed ban on Ukrainian media

2 min read
Hungary lifts Fidesz-imposed ban on Ukrainian media
Photo: pexels

Hungary has lifted the ban on Ukrainian media outlets previously imposed by the Fidesz party after coordinating the issue with Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives of the Ukrainian national minority, who participated in the approval of the relevant decision.

"Together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have lifted the ban on Ukrainian media that was previously imposed by Fidesz. In 2025, Fidesz arbitrarily banned Ukrainian publications in Hungary in response to Ukraine blocking those Hungarian outlets that failed to adhere to journalistic ethics and instead spread Russian propaganda and fueled panic about a third world war," Hungarian Minister for Social Relations and Culture Zoltan Tarr said in a Facebook post.

The post also notes that "media outlets spreading Russian propaganda must not be confused with genuine independent journalism, either in Hungary or internationally."

"The ousted government constantly worked to sow division, and blocking these publications served no other purpose. Our task is to build good-neighborly relations, which will help improve the situation of Hungarians living abroad. This is a common national cause. By following this path, thanks to our previous historic agreement, we have achieved more in a few weeks than the ousted government did in 16 years," he said.

The issue of lifting the restrictions was coordinated with representative of the Ukrainian national minority Liliána Grexa. Following the decision, she stated that it is important for the Ukrainian community and refugees in Hungary to have access to news about their homeland in their native language.

Tags: #media #hungary #ukrainian

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