Ukraine upgrades Moldova border post, adds new transit zone – minister

Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba/

The modernization of the Starokozache-Tudora, Dolynske-Cișmichioi, Lisne-Săiți, and Maloiaroslavets 1-Ceadîr-Lunga border crossing points on the Ukraine-Moldova border in Odesa region has been completed, according to a statement by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Infrastructure at the facilities has been upgraded, new modular structures installed, backup power sources, modern lighting and engineering networks put in place, pedestrian areas arranged, and working conditions for border guard and customs services improved," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Construction has also been completed on a modern service area near the Reni-Giurgiulești border crossing point along the Odesa-Reni highway.

"The site is designed to accommodate 46 trucks and 13 passenger vehicles. Comfortable facilities for drivers’ rest have been created, along with lighting, water supply, wastewater systems, and barrier-free infrastructure," Kuleba said.

He thanked Ukraine’s international partners and the European Union for supporting the implementation of these projects under the Solidarity Lanes initiative.