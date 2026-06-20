Ex-acting Culture Minister suspected of aiding illegal border crossings

Photo: https://t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua/

A former acting minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine has been served with a notice of suspicion for facilitating the illegal transportation of individuals across Ukraine’s state border, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

The statement does not identify the former minister by name, but based on the details of the case, it concerns Rostyslav Karandieiev.

"The scheme was presented as travel abroad for charity concerts. On paper, these men were members of a musical group. In reality, they had nothing to do with music," Kravchenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, border guards initially refused to allow them to cross the state border.

"However, after that, the head of the ministry sent another letter to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine requesting assistance for the departure of these same individuals, this time as members of a musical group. It was this letter that became the documentary basis for crossing the border," the statement said.

As a result, eight men of military age left Ukraine and have still not returned, Kravchenko said.

A pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being conducted by the National Police.

"The investigation is ongoing. Additional episodes and other individuals who may have been involved are being identified," the prosecutor general’s statement said.

According to the National Police, on June 19 investigators served notices of suspicion to five members of the group, including a former senior government official, based on the evidence collected. Their actions have been classified under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by an organized group).

The National Police recalled that the scheme used by military-age men to illegally cross the border was uncovered in April. According to available information, 28 "musicians" used the scheme, while another 16 intended to do so.

"During further investigative measures, police established the involvement of additional participants in the scheme – the former acting minister of culture of Ukraine and four other citizens. The latter recruited ‘clients,’ discussed the terms of the ‘tours,’ while the former official approved ministry support letters with his signature. To conduct financial transactions, members of the criminal group registered several cryptocurrency wallets and opened accounts at financial institutions," the National Police said.

Karandieiev believes the suspicion brought against him for aiding the illegal smuggling of persons across the state border is unfounded.

"On June 19, I was served with a notice of suspicion. I respect the work of law enforcement agencies and am prepared to fully cooperate with the investigation to fully and objectively clarify all the circumstances of the case. At the same time, I consider the suspicion unfounded and am confident that it will be proven in accordance with the established procedure," Karandieiev told Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that in his professional activities, he has always been guided by the principles of integrity and acted within the law and the powers granted to him.

The former official also added that he will keep the public informed about the progress of the case to the extent permitted by law and in the interests of the investigation.

As reported, in April, Karandieiev said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine that, as head of the ministry, he had signed requests to the State Border Guard Service seeking approval for Ukrainian artists to travel abroad, but it later turned out that some of the applications were fraudulent. He stressed that, unfortunately, without specialized expertise, Culture Ministry employees could not distinguish such applications.

The Ministry of Culture sent 3,724 letters to the State Border Guard Service requesting assistance with temporary travel abroad in 2023. At the same time, the ministry stated that it does not keep records of individuals who violate return requirements, although then-acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev said that fewer than 1% of cultural figures granted permission to travel abroad failed to return.

In 2024, the Ministry of Culture submitted 2,744 requests to the State Border Guard Service concerning border crossings by persons liable for military service. During that year, 579 men failed to return from abroad. In October 2024, then Culture Minister Mykola Tochytsky stated that one in five cultural figures who traveled abroad with the ministry’s authorization did not return.

In 2025, the Ministry of Culture submitted approximately 1,300 requests to the State Border Guard Service regarding border crossings by persons liable for military service.