Ukraine downs 92 of 99 drones, 7 hits reported across 3 locations

Ukraine’s Defense Forces shot down 92 of 99 unmanned aerial vehicles overnight into Saturday, although seven strike UAVs hit targets at three locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data as of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or suppressed 92 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, during the night of June 20 (from 6:00 p.m. on June 19), the enemy launched 99 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones (including jet-powered versions), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya decoy drones from the directions of Oryol, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Seven strike UAV impacts were recorded at three locations, while debris from downed drones fell at three additional locations.