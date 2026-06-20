Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 20.06.2026

Ukraine hits Tyumen oil refinery – defense advisor

1 min read

Ukraine’s Defense Forces attacked the Tyumen Oil Refinery, located 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine, advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Sternenko wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

"Local residents report at least two explosions. Before that, a security regime was declared in the city due to drones, and the refinery itself was urgently releasing pressure in the system," the statement said.

He added that the plant’s design processing capacity is between 7.5 and 9 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

According to Russian media reports, the governor of Tyumen region also confirmed the drone attack.

Tags: #tyumen_oil_refinery

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