Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 20.06.2026

Ukraine hits road bridge over Henichesk Strait

1 min read
Ukraine hits road bridge over Henichesk Strait
Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes on a bridge across the Henichesk Strait, a Pantsir-S air defense system, and enemy UAV command posts.

"On the night of June 20, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the road bridge across the Henichesk Strait near the city of Henichesk in Kherson region," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

The bridge is used by the enemy to support military logistics between temporarily occupied Crimea and Russian troop groupings operating in the southern direction, the statement said.

In addition, a Russian Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery system was struck near the settlement of Dolynske in Zaporizhia region.

"Yesterday, strikes were also carried out against occupiers’ unmanned aerial vehicle command posts in the areas of Soledar in Donetsk region, Hrozove in Zaporizhia region, and Terebreno in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Tags: #bridge #general_staff #henichesk #hit

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