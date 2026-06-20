Ukrainian ex-PM Yatsenyuk slams 'rain of medals' amid Poland-Ukraine row

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Head of the Kyiv Security Forum and former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk opposes Ukrainians returning decorations awarded to them by Poland as a state for their contributions.

"One harmful and wrong decision by Poland’s current president should not be corrected by other wrong decisions on our part," he wrote on X on Saturday.

According to him, Moscow and radical forces in Europe will take advantage of this crisis, which is also an opportunity.

"I believe the President of Ukraine should travel to Gdańsk and deliver a speech there that echoes the words of Pope John Paul II. There he should propose a broad joint dialogue both at the level of central governments and local communities. He should bring not only historians, but also military personnel, artists, entrepreneurs, and journalists," the politician said.

Yatsenyuk called for keeping a cool head because the future of Ukraine, Poland, and Europe is at stake.

The same view is shared by Member of Parliament Mykola Kniazhytsky of the European Solidarity party.

"I do not believe a mass ‘falling of orders’ is needed now. After all, these awards were not presented to Ukrainian politicians, officials, and other prominent figures personally by Karol Nawrocki. They were awarded on behalf of the Polish state and the Polish people," Kniazhytsky wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that this is far from the first escalation in Ukrainian-Polish relations.

"We have experienced similar crises before and we will get through this one as well. But we must overcome it in a way that does not give Russia cause for celebration or an opportunity to divide us by exploiting historical disputes for its own interests. ‘We forgive and ask forgiveness.’ This formula of Pope John Paul II remains relevant today," the lawmaker wrote.