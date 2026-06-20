Ukrainian Ambassador Bodnar returns Polish award, calls for direct talks

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Vasyl.Bodnar.1976/

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar announced that he is returning the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

"Understanding the emotions currently prevailing in Poland, I cannot accept that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – a friend of Poland… has been stripped of Poland’s highest state award. In the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine… this decision is perceived as particularly painful and emotional, as a gesture directed at the entire Ukrainian people," he explained in a Facebook post.

At the same time, the diplomat expressed confidence that wisdom would prevail over emotions and mutual respect over political expediency.

"We may have different views and disagree with one another, but we must not lose the ability to hear each other and seek solutions through dialogue. Let us remember that our enemy – Moscow – always benefits from our quarrels. Once again, I call for an honest conversation," he said.

As reported, on June 19, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced his decision to strip President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, citing disagreements over historical memory and attitudes toward the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). According to him, for the majority of Polish society, the UPA remains a formation responsible for crimes against citizens of the Republic of Poland during World War II. Nawrocki also expressed disagreement with Zelenskyy’s decision to grant the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces an honorary designation in honor of the Heroes of the UPA.

In turn, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced his intention to return the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland following the decision to strip Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that President Nawrocki had made a catastrophic mistake that would have far-reaching negative consequences for the Ukrainian-Polish partnership.