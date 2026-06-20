Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office rejects Polish merit award after Warsaw strips Zelenskyy of top honor

Photo: https://t.me/Kyrylo_Budanov_Official

Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov announced that he is refusing the Gold Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, which he was awarded last year, following Polish President Karol Nawrocki’s decision to revoke the previously awarded Order of the White Eagle from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Unfortunately, Polish President Karol Nawrocki has committed an unfriendly act toward our people by stripping the President of Ukraine of the Order of the White Eagle that had previously been awarded to him," Budanov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, such actions are "a gift to the Moscow aggressor," which it "will undoubtedly use against both of our countries."

Budanov said that Ukrainian-Polish relations have a long history that includes both heroic and tragic chapters, but said this should serve as a reason for deep reflection rather than political speculation. He also stated that Ukraine does not interfere in issues of historical memory of other nations and reserves the right to its own national memory and dignity.

"In light of this, I am refusing the Gold Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, which was awarded to me last year by the President of Poland," he said.

The head of the Presidential Office also questioned the logic behind the Polish president’s decision regarding the head of the Ukrainian state, citing historical examples.

"I am convinced that this gesture by the President of Poland has nothing to do with justice or anything similar. What kind of justice are we talking about if, for example, Italian fascist dictator and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini has still not been stripped of the Order of the White Eagle?" Budanov said.

He added that Ukraine will continue to adhere to the principles of open partnership with its allies, but only on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

As reported, on June 19, Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced his decision to strip President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, citing disagreements over historical memory and attitudes toward the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). According to him, for the majority of Polish society, the UPA remains a formation responsible for crimes against citizens of the Republic of Poland during World War II. Nawrocki also expressed disagreement with Zelenskyy’s decision to grant the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces an honorary designation in honor of the Heroes of the UPA.

In turn, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced his intention to return the Commander’s Cross with Star of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland following the decision to strip Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that President Nawrocki had made a catastrophic mistake that would have far-reaching negative consequences for the Ukrainian-Polish partnership.