Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 13 in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/suspilne.kharkiv

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the region using various types of guided aerial bombs. Two people were killed and another 13, including children, were injured, according to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Synehubov.

"In the city of Kharkiv, two men aged 48 and 76 were killed, while 10 people were injured, including a six-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. In the settlement of Stary Saltiv, girls aged 11 and 13 suffered acute stress reactions. In the city of Bohodukhiv, a 62-year-old man was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.