Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:40 20.06.2026

Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 13 in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

1 min read
Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 13 in Kharkiv region over past 24 hours
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/suspilne.kharkiv

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the region using various types of guided aerial bombs. Two people were killed and another 13, including children, were injured, according to Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Synehubov.

"In the city of Kharkiv, two men aged 48 and 76 were killed, while 10 people were injured, including a six-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. In the settlement of Stary Saltiv, girls aged 11 and 13 suffered acute stress reactions. In the city of Bohodukhiv, a 62-year-old man was injured," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #shelling #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

20:02 19.06.2026
Two civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

Two civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

17:56 19.06.2026
16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

15:52 19.06.2026
Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 2 killed, 6 injured

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 2 killed, 6 injured

13:27 19.06.2026
Case of former deputy mayor of Kharkiv on misappropriation of UAH 20.6 mln on fortifications in Kharkiv region sent to court

Case of former deputy mayor of Kharkiv on misappropriation of UAH 20.6 mln on fortifications in Kharkiv region sent to court

19:09 18.06.2026
2 killed in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – official

2 killed in Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – official

09:28 17.06.2026
Russian strikes injure 11 in Khariv region over day

Russian strikes injure 11 in Khariv region over day

09:17 16.06.2026
Casualty count from enemy strike on Balakliya rises to eight - SES

Casualty count from enemy strike on Balakliya rises to eight - SES

20:06 15.06.2026
Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

Several animals killed in strike on Kharkiv zoo

11:58 15.06.2026
Russian shelling kills 5, injures at least 25 wounded in Kharkiv region over past day – police

Russian shelling kills 5, injures at least 25 wounded in Kharkiv region over past day – police

12:46 13.06.2026
Russian strike on Zaporizhia kills 1 – Interior Ministry

Russian strike on Zaporizhia kills 1 – Interior Ministry

HOT NEWS

Nawrocki strips Zelenskyy of top Polish honor, Ukrainian President's Office declines to comment

Zelenskyy gives Lukashenko week to dismantle drone relay stations: If he doesn't do it, we will

General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

LATEST

Merz: Ukraine cannot join EU but eligible for associate membership

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha to return Polish medal over Zelenskyy snub

Nawrocki strips Zelenskyy of top Polish honor, Ukrainian President's Office declines to comment

Dispute arisen within EU over whether to open dialogue with Russia regarding war in Ukraine – media

Honduran President Asfura to brief Pope on situation in Ukraine

Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues – Asfura

Syrsky visits combat units in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka sectors

Ukraine to receive much more assistance – Zelenskyy

UN Security Council to meet June 22 over Russia's latest major attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy hopes for resumption of peace talks

AD
AD