Interfax-Ukraine
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12:34 20.06.2026

Merz: Ukraine cannot join EU but eligible for associate membership

1 min read
Merz: Ukraine cannot join EU but eligible for associate membership
Photo: https://www.dw.com

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine cannot become a full member of the European Union at the current stage, but could be considered for associate membership with the prospect of eventual full membership.

He said that he had presented proposals regarding Ukraine’s associate membership, as well as the inclusion of the Western Balkan countries in the same approach, notably in a joint informal paper prepared together with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The chancellor emphasized that such a format of integration could serve as an intermediate step on the path toward full membership.

"A country such as Ukraine, which is at war, cannot become a member of the European Union, but it can become an associate member and then a full member," he said during a press conference following the European Union summit.

At the same time, he stressed that the proposals are aimed at finding solutions that do not require amendments to EU treaties, as this remains unrealistic for now.

"My proposal was specifically intended to achieve what can be done without making changes to the treaties. Everything else is an illusion," Merz said.

Tags: #merz #ukraine #european_union

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