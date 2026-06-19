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20:44 19.06.2026

Honduran President Asfura to brief Pope on situation in Ukraine

1 min read

Honduran President Nasry Asfura promised to share his impressions of his visit to Ukraine with Pope Leo XIV.

"Soon, the Pope will receive me at the Vatican, and I will be able to tell him this story," Asfura said in a statement to the press on Friday in Kyiv.

He also said Honduras is ready to support Ukraine at the UN and at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Asfura said they can do everything in their power at the UN and in The Hague, based on what they saw today and what they saw in the photographs. And they will do this through their stories and through communication, he added.

Tags: #press_conference #honduras

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