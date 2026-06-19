Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues – Asfura

Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues, according to Honduran President Nasry Asfura.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Asfura said Ukraine had extremely important ideas and technologies that could be useful to his country in agriculture and could also help strengthen food security.

For his part, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to assist Honduras in matters related to drone technology.

"We are ready to share our knowledge on digitalization. We have made significant strides forward, especially during the war… We are ready to assist with drone technology," Zelenskyy said.

He said drones are not just a matter of weapons – they are about security, coastal defense, and intelligence.