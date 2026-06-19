Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 19.06.2026

Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues – Asfura

1 min read
Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues – Asfura

Ukraine can help Honduras with food security issues, according to Honduran President Nasry Asfura.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Asfura said Ukraine had extremely important ideas and technologies that could be useful to his country in agriculture and could also help strengthen food security.

For his part, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to assist Honduras in matters related to drone technology.

"We are ready to share our knowledge on digitalization. We have made significant strides forward, especially during the war… We are ready to assist with drone technology," Zelenskyy said.

He said drones are not just a matter of weapons – they are about security, coastal defense, and intelligence.

Tags: #honduras #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

20:44 19.06.2026
Honduran President Asfura to brief Pope on situation in Ukraine

Honduran President Asfura to brief Pope on situation in Ukraine

20:15 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to keep cooperating with UAE so nations become stronger

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to keep cooperating with UAE so nations become stronger

14:16 25.05.2026
Ukraine open to expanding cooperation with African countries – Foreign Minister

Ukraine open to expanding cooperation with African countries – Foreign Minister

17:26 23.05.2026
Mykolaiv region governor discusses investment cooperation, Ukraine's reconstruction during visit to South Korea

Mykolaiv region governor discusses investment cooperation, Ukraine's reconstruction during visit to South Korea

13:02 22.05.2026
URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

URCS strengthens cooperation with Slovenia and Slovakia

09:41 13.05.2026
NGU and California National Guard agree to deepen cooperation and prepare memorandum – Pivnenko

NGU and California National Guard agree to deepen cooperation and prepare memorandum – Pivnenko

18:58 11.05.2026
Zelenskyy: There are already six projects within Ukraine-Germany cooperation

Zelenskyy: There are already six projects within Ukraine-Germany cooperation

14:13 11.05.2026
Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

20:15 01.05.2026
British lecturers to help modernize UAV specialist training – Presidential Foundation

British lecturers to help modernize UAV specialist training – Presidential Foundation

13:09 28.04.2026
Ukraine, EIB sign agreement on advisory support for Ukraine FIRST infrastructure projects

Ukraine, EIB sign agreement on advisory support for Ukraine FIRST infrastructure projects

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy gives Lukashenko week to dismantle drone relay stations: If he doesn't do it, we will

General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

LATEST

Dispute arisen within EU over whether to open dialogue with Russia regarding war in Ukraine – media

Syrsky visits combat units in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka sectors

Ukraine to receive much more assistance – Zelenskyy

Two civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

UN Security Council to meet June 22 over Russia's latest major attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy hopes for resumption of peace talks

Zelenskyy gives Lukashenko week to dismantle drone relay stations: If he doesn't do it, we will

Honduran President arrives in Kyiv

General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

AD
AD