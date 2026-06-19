Interfax-Ukraine
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20:41 19.06.2026

Syrsky visits combat units in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka sectors

1 min read
Syrsky visits combat units in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka sectors

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited military units carrying out combat missions in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka sectors.

"On site, I heard reports from brigade commanders and the border guard detachment regarding the current situation, the nature of the enemy's actions, and the state of comprehensive support for the units… He paid particular attention to the situation in Kostiantynivka sector… We analyzed the enemy's actions, its intentions, and possible scenarios for how the situation might develop," Syrsky said on Telegram on Friday.

He awarded the drone pilots of the Third Border Guard Detachment for their effective combat operations and significant contribution to the destruction of Russian occupiers, and thanked the servicemen of the 19th Army Corps, as well as the soldiers of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 156th Separate Mechanized Brigade. "I would like to single out the servicemen of the King Danylo 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who have been heroically defending Chasiv Yar for over two years," the commander-in-chief said.

Tags: #commander_in_chief #war

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