Interfax-Ukraine
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20:30 19.06.2026

Ukraine to receive much more assistance – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine to receive much more assistance – Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to increase aid to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"They will help us much more – these are President Trump's words – so that Putin understands that the aid will not stop, and therefore it is in his best interest to stop the war," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Honduran President Nasry Asfura on Friday.

He said he very much wants to end the war as soon as possible, and that sanctions against Russia are necessary to achieve this.

"And President Trump said he would return to this policy. That's also a good sign," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine's partners "do not see that Putin wants to sit down and end the war through dialogue."

Zelenskyy said even those close to Putin understand "that he cannot occupy Ukraine and cannot win this war."

"But, you know, as is often the case, you have to wait until there's nothing and no one left around you before you finally understand," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #press_conference #us

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