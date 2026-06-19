Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 19.06.2026

Two civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

1 min read

Two people were killed and eight were wounded in Nikopol and Marhanetsk community, and three more in Pavlohrad as of 18:30, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha and Chairman of Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk.

"A 64-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were killed. Eight people were injured. Two women, aged 44 and 47, were hospitalized in serious condition. The rest will receive outpatient treatment," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the enemy attacked two districts more than 30 times with drones and artillery. In Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Tomakivka, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrivka were targeted. A high school, a business, a gas station, apartment buildings, private homes, and vehicles were damaged. The enemy also struck Apostolivska community in Kryvy Rih region. A car was damaged.

As specified by Lukashuk, a man was killed in Nikopol by a drone strike. A woman was killed in Tomakivka community. Another 8 people were injured in the district center and Marhanetsk community.

According to the regional council, three more people were injured in Pavlohrad as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out. One home was destroyed. Eleven houses were damaged.

Tags: #shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region

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