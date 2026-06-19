UN Security Council to meet June 22 over Russia's latest major attack on Ukraine

On June 22, at Ukraine's request, a UN Security Council meeting will be held in response to Russia's recent massive attack against Ukraine.

The meeting will start at 22:00 Kyiv time, according to a Telegram post by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Such attacks leave wounds far beyond the battlefield-they take human lives, destroy communities, and damage cultural heritage that preserves a nation's memory and identity. We expect Security Council members to send a clear message: Russia must realize that neither Ukraine nor the international community will compromise on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. "It is time to put an end to this war," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said citing Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"We are grateful to our partners for their solidarity with Ukraine and their support for these efforts," Sybiha said.