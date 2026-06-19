Zelenskyy hopes for resumption of peace talks

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that peace talks will resume.

"I think the rounds of negotiations will resume. The question is in what format. The Europeans have their own approach. The Europeans are in favor of a joint approach – Americans and Europeans together. And everyone also supports the approach we most recently proposed. I believe in bilateral negotiations, but only if our partners are definitely involved," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Honduran President Nasry Asfura on Friday.

According to him, there are many things Ukraine is counting on: "security guarantees after the war ends, and membership in the European Union."

He also said Russia is being given the opportunity to decide on the format of the negotiations.

"We are giving the Russians the opportunity to choose the format," the Ukrainian president said.