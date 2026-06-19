Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 19.06.2026

Honduran President arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
Honduran President arrives in Kyiv
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Honduran President Nasry Asfura arrived in Kyiv and began his visit by paying tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

According to the website of the President’s Office of Ukraine, the leaders walked along the Wall of Remembrance near St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv and paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

"Honduran President Nasry Asfura began his first visit to Ukraine by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This is an important gesture of respect for our people who gave their lives for Ukraine, for freedom, and for peace. We appreciate this support, this solidarity with our people, and this understanding of what Ukraine is going through today," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

"Eternal memory and gratitude to all our defenders – men and women – who died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression," the Ukrainian president added.

Tags: #honduran #asfura

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy gives Lukashenko week to dismantle drone relay stations: If he doesn't do it, we will

General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

Zelenskyy: Rapid unblocking of European Peace Facility funds remains priority

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

LATEST

Zelenskyy gives Lukashenko week to dismantle drone relay stations: If he doesn't do it, we will

General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

Russia has hit Ukraine's power grid over 6,000 times since invasion – official

Brazilian president offers Zelenskyy diplomatic help to end war – advisor

Damaged Holy Dormition Cathedral structures covered to protect from rain, further damage – interior minister

G7 summit dispels Putin and Xi hopes for rift among democracies - Yatsenyuk

French ambassador: US presence in Europe won't grow, time to take situation into own hands

Almost all military aid to Ukraine now comes from Europe – German ambassador

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 2 killed, 6 injured

AD
AD