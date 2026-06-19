Honduran President arrives in Kyiv

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Honduran President Nasry Asfura arrived in Kyiv and began his visit by paying tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

According to the website of the President’s Office of Ukraine, the leaders walked along the Wall of Remembrance near St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv and paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

"Honduran President Nasry Asfura began his first visit to Ukraine by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. This is an important gesture of respect for our people who gave their lives for Ukraine, for freedom, and for peace. We appreciate this support, this solidarity with our people, and this understanding of what Ukraine is going through today," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.

"Eternal memory and gratitude to all our defenders – men and women – who died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression," the Ukrainian president added.