General Staff: Oil processing unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, one RVS-30000 tank hit at Moscow oil refinery

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) provided updated information regarding the targets struck at Moscow Oil Refinery on June 18: an integrated oil refining unit, three RVS-10000 tanks, and one RVS-30000 tank.

"It has been confirmed that on June 18, 2026, an integrated oil refining unit, three RVS-10,000 tanks, and one RVS-30,000 tank were struck at Moscow Oil Refinery. The facility has suspended oil refining for an indefinite period," according to a statement by the AFU General Staff on Telegram on Friday.

It is also reported that on June 18 and during the night of June 19, the Defense Forces struck railway bridges in Crimea, concentrations of occupying forces in Severodonetsk area, a fuel and lubricants depot in Mariupol, and other targets.

It is reported that railway bridges in the areas of Rozdolne and Vladyslavivka in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were struck. These facilities were used by the enemy to facilitate military transport and supply the Russian occupation army.

An area where the enemy had concentrated weapons and military equipment near Severodonetsk in Luhansk region, as well as a fuel and lubricants depot in Mariupol, Donetsk region, were also struck. Strikes were also carried out against the occupiers’ UAV command posts in the areas of Pokrovsk, Voskresenka, and Siversk in Donetsk region; Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia region; and Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region.