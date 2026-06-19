16 civilians wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

On Friday, the enemy shelled settlements in Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and various types of drones; As of 17:30, 16 people were reported to have been injured as a result of Russian aggression throughout the day, according to Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

"In the morning, the Russians dropped explosives from a UAV near a public transportation stop. Eight people were caught in the blast zone and sustained injuries. Additionally, five more people were wounded in drone attacks in Kherson, Chornobaivka, and Inhulets. Three residents of Kherson were also injured by enemy artillery fire," the office said in the Telegram channel.

In addition, private homes, apartment buildings, a utility building, a route taxi, a hospital building, and vehicles were damaged.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.