Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:48 19.06.2026

Russia has hit Ukraine's power grid over 6,000 times since invasion – official

1 min read
Russia has hit Ukraine's power grid over 6,000 times since invasion – official
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, more than 6,000 strikes have been carried out against Ukraine’s energy facilities, First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

"Since the beginning of the war, more than 6,000 strikes have been inflicted on energy facilities," Nekrasov stated at the Concorde Capital investment conference in Kyiv, which the investment company held for the first time since 2019.

He emphasized that the strikes targeted, in particular, generation facilities, including distributed generation.

According to him, in this context one of the key issues is the development of capabilities to ensure that individual regions have their own generation and can restart energy supply from scratch under conditions of mass outages, as well as the advancement of Smart Grid technologies that would facilitate this.

Tags: #strikes #energy_sector

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