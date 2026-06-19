Interfax-Ukraine
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16:35 19.06.2026

Brazilian president offers Zelenskyy diplomatic help to end war – advisor

2 min read
Brazilian president offers Zelenskyy diplomatic help to end war – advisor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva discussed steps capable of intensifying diplomacy toward ending the war in Ukraine during their meeting, and the Brazilian head of state proposed a number of ideas and his own contacts within the UN Security Council, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn has reported.

"The presidents of Ukraine and Brazil indeed discussed what is capable of intensifying diplomacy. Lula da Silva proposed several ideas, including his contacts with countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and they agreed to try to achieve something specifically through such ideas and contacts, and to discuss it later based on the results," Lytvyn told reporters on Friday following the talks between the heads of state, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 17 in Évian-les-Bains (France).

Zelenskyy previously reported on the meeting with the President of Brazil, noting that it focused "primarily on ways to end Russia’s war of aggression," and called the meeting "good."

"The president shared his thoughts on possible diplomatic approaches. I informed him about the real attitude of Russian society toward the war, as well as about our diplomatic interaction with the US and other partners," Zelenskyy wrote, adding that he had agreed on further contacts with his Brazilian counterpart.

Tags: #silva #ukraine #war #diplomatic

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