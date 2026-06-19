Damaged Holy Dormition Cathedral structures covered to protect from rain, further damage – interior minister

Photo: State Emergency Service

Repair and restoration works are ongoing on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra following a hit by a Russian drone on the Holy Dormition Cathedral, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has reported.

"Units of the State Emergency Service (SES) are carefully covering the damaged structures, protecting the shrine from rain and further destruction. Every meter of plastic sheeting, every secured element is a contribution to preserving what the enemy tried to destroy," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The minister noted: "Emergency workers are helping to preserve a part of our history—a cathedral that for centuries has survived wars, destruction, and trials."

Klymenko thanked all the involved SES specialists for saving the shrine and for their daily service to save human lives.

"Russia strikes not only at residential buildings, but also at our memory, culture, spirituality, and everything that shapes Ukrainian identity. But even after the heaviest blows, we will stand firm. We will rebuild what was destroyed, preserve what is priceless to us, and not allow the enemy to erase our history," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.