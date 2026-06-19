G7 summit dispels Putin and Xi hopes for rift among democracies - Yatsenyuk

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The Group of Seven (G7) summit, held in France this week on June 15-17, demonstrated the unity of the world’s leading democracies contrary to the expectations of the leaders of Russia and China, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016 Arseniy Yatsenyuk is convinced.

"Many expected a rift among the world’s leading democracies. But they are as united as ever and share a common position," Yatsenyuk noted during a new format of KSF events – "Kyiv Security Forum: Deep Strike" on Friday.

The KSF chairman noted that he sees no signs that Putin is actually ready for any meaningful negotiations. "Putin’s signal was completely clear: he is ready to receive President Zelenskyy in Moscow, meaning he is ready to talk about Ukraine’s capitulation. He continues the primitive game he has been playing for at least four years," Yatsenyuk said.

At the same time, he emphasized that after the G7 summit, everything will depend on concrete actions, and paid tribute to European support. "Europe has provided Ukraine with a massive assistance package of EUR 90 billion, of which EUR 60 billion is directed to support programs and weapon supplies; it is introducing new sanctions against Russia; it was able to compensate for the reduction in American aid," the former prime minister said.

Yatsenyuk also drew attention to a shift in focus by the U.S. administration. "The Ukrainian issue is returning to the center of attention of the American political establishment. More than 70% of American voters continue to support Ukraine, and this directly works to the benefit of Ukraine and the entire free world," he emphasized.

The KSF chairman expressed hope that the U.S. administration will act more decisively in supporting Ukraine – "not only at the level of statements and political declarations, but through concrete decisions and practical assistance that Ukraine needs today."

The discussion in the new format was held with the participation of Yatsenyuk, KSF Security Council member, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (2014) Danylo Lubkivsky, as well as the Ambassadors of Germany and France to Ukraine, Heiko Thoms and Gaël Veyssière.