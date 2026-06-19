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15:45 19.06.2026

Ukraine's EU accession poses threat to Polish agriculture – Nawrocki

1 min read
Ukraine's EU accession poses threat to Polish agriculture – Nawrocki
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Nawrocki25

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will pose a threat to Polish agriculture.

"I admit that Ukraine’s entry into the EU constitutes a threat to Polish agriculture. I am the president of Poland, and, while understanding Ukraine’s aspirations, I will always stand up for fair treatment of Polish farmers and Polish agricultural products, in particular in the context of the Green Deal and EU decisions," Nawrocki said, the press service of the President’s Chancellery reported.

He also added that Poland has "too beautiful land" to "give Polish agriculture away either to ideology or to anyone else."

Tags: #nawrocki #ukraine #eu

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