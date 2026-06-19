Interfax-Ukraine
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15:05 19.06.2026

7th Assault Corps of Air Assault Forces reports successful operation in Pokrovsk

2 min read
7th Assault Corps of Air Assault Forces reports successful operation in Pokrovsk

The Defense Forces of Ukraine recently launched an airstrike on a concentration point of Russia’s troops in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) who had ‘quartered’ in a panel high-rise building – about 10 of Russia’s troops were liquidated, and some of Russia’s troops were blocked under the rubble, the press service of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces has said.

"Recently, the Defense Forces launched an airstrike on a personnel concentration point of one of the units of the 2nd Combined Arms Army, which had ‘quartered’ in a panel high-rise building in Pokrovsk. According to available information, about 10 Russians were liquidated. Part of the enemy’s personnel was blocked under the rubble of concrete structures," the press service said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

"The strike location was confirmed by objective control," the press service of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces emphasized.

It is noted that the enemy is currently pulling personnel into Pokrovsk, trying to develop an offensive in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces. The enemy uses high-rise buildings for accumulation. Concrete structures, the system of basements, and internal communications allow the enemy to covertly deploy personnel, camouflage communications equipment, and set up UAV launch points to strike the Defense Forces. "After a detailed analysis of intelligence data, the Ukrainian military determines the priority concentration points of the enemy and strikes them," the press service said.

Tags: #pokrovsk #7_corps

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