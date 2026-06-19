Interfax-Ukraine
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14:45 19.06.2026

Military inventors to receive 25% of cost of licenses for their developments – Defense Ministry

3 min read
Military inventors to receive 25% of cost of licenses for their developments – Defense Ministry
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has supported new rules for intellectual property management within the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"Military developments owned by the state can be transferred into mass production on a paid basis through a transparent licensing system. At least 25% of the funds from paid licenses will be paid directly to the servicemembers who developed the respective technologies. The remainder of the amount will be directed toward the needs of military R&D and the development of defense innovations. In certain cases, technologies may be licensed free of charge," the statement says.

The resolution expands and complements the mechanism for licensing intellectual property in the defense sphere introduced in October 2025 within the framework of an experimental project on transferring MoD technologies into production.

It is noted that the new licensing procedure opens up the market for defense technologies owned not only by the Ministry of Defense but also by other components of the Defense Forces, and provides new incentives for defense enterprises: state technologies can be transferred under the terms of paid exclusive licenses, allowing enterprises to invest both in production and in the long-term development of technology obtained from the state.

In addition, the document establishes competitive conditions for manufacturers: it provides for competitive selection of licensees for exclusive licenses and establishes equal conditions for obtaining non-exclusive licenses.

The government’s decision concerns not only technologies for production but also the use of content (audio, video, images) and other objects of intellectual property rights owned by the Defense Forces.

"Thus, a unified ecosystem for disposing of intellectual property in the defense sphere is formed, allowing the state, in partnership with business, to respond to the challenges of war in all its domains," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

The funds obtained from licensing will have a clear targeted purpose. In addition to remuneration for the servicemember-authors, the received funds will be directed toward financing the activities of the unit where the respective technology was created, which is an important factor in building R&D competencies in the military.

Part of the funds will be directed toward relevant measures for the development of defense technologies in Ukraine and their legal protection.

"The implementation of this initiative will ensure the full commercialization of state defense developments and accelerate R&D cycles both in the military and in the private sector. It will also allow domestic defense enterprises to scale effective technological solutions and create a technological advantage in cooperation with the state," the ministry believes.

Tags: #inventors #military #licenses

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