Interfax-Ukraine
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14:33 19.06.2026

URCS helps victims in Kharkiv after Russian KAB attacks

1 min read
URCS helps victims in Kharkiv after Russian KAB attacks

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance to victims in Kharkiv following Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) strikes.

"A rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kharkiv region worked at the site of the aftermath liquidation. Volunteers inspected damaged areas and buildings, provided first aid and psychological support to the victims," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers, together with the team's canine group, joined the search and rescue operations.

Currently, a Ukrainian Red Cross support point is operating at the location, where people can have water or hot drinks, get a snack, and receive psychological assistance. The victims are also being provided with humanitarian aid: hygiene kits, drinking water, children's sleeping kits, blankets, tarpaulins, and OSB boards for temporary sealing of damage in homes.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with KABs on the morning of June 19.

According to the State Emergency Service, while extinguishing a fire and clearing rubble in a warehouse building in the Kholodnohirsky district, rescuers found fragments of a deceased man's body. As a result of the enemy attack, 10 people were injured, including four children. About 15 private residential houses and a warehouse building were damaged.

Tags: #kharkiv #urcs

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