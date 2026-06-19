Russian strike on Kramatorsk kills 1, injures 3

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Today at lunchtime Russia attacked Kramatorsk twice, hitting near a high-rise building and a parking lot, as a result of which one person was killed and three were wounded, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Friday.

"The wounded are receiving the necessary medical assistance, two of them are in serious condition," the report on Telegram says.

The final consequences of the shelling are being established.