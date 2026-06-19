Human body fragments found during rescue operations at airstrike site in Kharkiv – prosecutor's office

During rescue operations at the site of a nighttime airstrike on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, fragments of a human body were found under the rubble of a building, the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office has said.

"The identity of the deceased is being established," the report said.

As reported, overnight into Friday, Russian troops launched an airstrike, according to preliminary data, using UMPB-5 aerial munitions, on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv.

One of the strikes was recorded in a private residential sector. At least 40 homes and cars were damaged. Nine civilians, including four children, suffered an acute stress reaction.

Another aerial munition hit a warehouse building, damaging the warehouse premises. According to preliminary information, a company security guard was inside at the moment of the strike. Contact with him has currently been lost.