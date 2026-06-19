SBI notifies of suspicion Chernihiv lawyer who promised to influence criminal case for $100,000 bribe

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in cooperation with the SBU, have notified of suspicion a lawyer from Chernihiv who, according to the investigation, demanded and received funds for allegedly influencing decision-making in criminal proceedings.

"The investigation established that the lawyer contacted the family of an entrepreneur who was in custody as part of an investigation into a criminal case involving fraud with draft deferments," the SBI reported on its website on Friday.

According to the Bureau, the lawyer convinced the detainee’s wife that he was able to influence the decisions of law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office, as well as facilitate a change in the restrictive measure and the subsequent positive resolution of procedural issues.

"To confirm his words, the individual demanded strict conspiracy and assured that he had his own unofficial channels for obtaining information on the progress of the investigation," the statement notes.

According to the agency, the lawyer initially received $1,000 for facilitating a permit for a notary to visit the suspect in the pretrial detention center.

"Subsequently, he stated that to change the restrictive measure and for further ‘support’ of the case, it was necessary to hand over from $70,000 to $100,000, which, according to him, were intended for persons whose decisions he could allegedly influence," the SBI notes.

Law enforcers documented the lawyer receiving part of the improper advantage – $3,000, as well as the subsequent receipt of another $77,000, after which he was detained.

The lawyer was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 369-2 and Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receipt of an improper advantage for oneself and third parties for influencing decision-making by persons authorized to perform state functions, including repeatedly and combined with extortion of an improper advantage.

Procedural guidance is carried out by the Office of the Prosecutor General.