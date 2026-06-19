Interfax-Ukraine
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13:14 19.06.2026

Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI

2 min read
Platoon commander of military unit in Kyiv region demands bribe, threatens to send soldier to combat zone – SBI
Photo: https://t.me/DBRgovua/

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), notified of suspicion a platoon commander of one of the military units in Kyiv region who demanded money in exchange for the absence of problems during the further service of his fellow soldier, the SBI has reported.

"According to the investigation, in 2025, the commander facilitated the return to service of his subordinate serviceman, who had previously left his place of service without leave and, after detention, was sent to another military unit," the SBI said in a statement on its website on Friday.

According to the agency, the individual later decided to use this situation for his own enrichment. "He contacted the soldier’s sister and began demanding UAH 80,000," the Bureau specified.

The official convinced the woman that in case of refusal, he could create problems for her relative during his service and facilitate his transfer to a unit performing combat missions directly on the line of contact.

"Fearing for her brother’s fate, the woman agreed to hand over the money," the SBI noted.

Law enforcers documented the transfer of the bribe in two stages. First, the official received UAH 30,000 during a meeting at a parking lot of one of the supermarkets in Kyiv region. Later, he received another UAH 50,000 near a public transport stop.

Immediately after receiving the second part of the funds, SBI employees detained the individual.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receipt of an improper advantage combined with extortion.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Procedural guidance is carried out by the Darnytsia Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sphere of the Central Region.

Tags: #sbu #sbi #military #bribe

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