Interfax-Ukraine
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13:13 19.06.2026

25% of funds from licensing technologies developed in Defense Forces to be received by military authors of developments - Fedorov

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25% of funds from licensing technologies developed in Defense Forces to be received by military authors of developments - Fedorov
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has announced the launch of a new procedure for licensing defense technologies developed within the Defense Forces, under which at least 25% of the licensing funds will be received by the military authors of these developments.

"On the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the government supported a new procedure for licensing defense technologies developed within the Defense Forces. From now on, the state can transfer military developments into mass production through a transparent licensing mechanism on a paid basis. At least 25% of the licensing funds will be received by the military authors of these developments," he said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the new mechanism establishes a fair reward system for the military and competitive rules for working with state developments. The remaining funds will work toward the development of defense innovations: strengthening the units where new solutions are born, developing new technologies, and protecting intellectual property rights.

"Ukraine is creating unique technologies directly during the war. Our task is to rapidly scale the best solutions for the front line and fairly reward their authors," Fedorov emphasized.

Tags: #licensing #fedorov #defense_products

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