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12:50 19.06.2026

Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Europe must be at negotiating table with Russia one way or another
Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that negotiations with Russia are impossible without Europe’s participation.

"Europe has to be at the negotiating table in any way. There can be no negotiations with the Russians without Europe. We have to talk about it, and I think we have to focus on it so as not to create chaos in contacts with the Russians. Everyone understands: one format of contacts or another will exist, but we must not create chaos in this. And, of course, Putin will be very happy if we are divided in Europe, in the EU. Especially with these contacts. He can play games, he feels he can do it, and he has already done it more than once. This is our message," Zelenskyy said in an address to the participants of the European Council meeting.

He emphasized that Ukraine aims to end the war before winter through diplomacy and pressure on Russia.

"But we understand who we are dealing with. Putin is war. Therefore, if the war continues, we will need a winter support package. This is an urgent thing. This should include an energy package: gas, diesel. I don’t know what they will destroy this winter or before winter. That’s why I say: gas, diesel, petrol. It depends on attacks. And, of course, we need a package of 300 missiles, at least 300 missiles, anti-ballistic missiles, for 3-4 months of these massive attacks – for winter. I am speaking about winter. Help us to prepare for winter. We are asking you for this now. We don’t have time to think. We have only one choice – to decide what to do. This is the last thing I wanted to tell you," the president said.

Tags: #negotiations #zelenskyy #russia #europe

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