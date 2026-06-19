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12:36 19.06.2026

Ukraine opens access to information on Russian weapon models for domestic specialists and international partners – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Ukraine opens access to information on Russian weapon models for domestic specialists and international partners – Svyrydenko

Ukraine is opening access to information on Russian weapon models for domestic specialists and international partners, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The entire civilized world will receive information on Russian military technologies, including missiles. This knowledge will accelerate the development of effective countermeasures for Ukraine and help other partners strengthen their defense capabilities," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

It is noted that the information is available on the state portal TrophyLab: https://trophylab.mod.gov.ua/

"This is a single center for the study of captured equipment that unites manufacturers, engineers, scientists, laboratories, and international partners to study Russian weaponry and exchange research results. The platform accumulates data from units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and specialized scientific institutions," the prime minister added.

According to her, by using the platform, researchers gain access to a catalog of drawings, technical data, and results of analyses of Russian weapons.

It is noted that access to the catalog can be obtained by: scientific organizations of Ukraine, military units of the Defense Forces, Ukrainian manufacturers of defense technologies, state institutions and defense departments of partner countries, and foreign defense companies of partner countries that meet the requirements of the Ministry of Defense.

Tags: #russian #weapons #svyrydenko

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