Ukraine's defense ministry and NATO announce competition for innovative solution to block enemy airfields

The Ministry of Defense, jointly with NATO, has announced a competition to find an innovative solution that would enable the blocking of Russian occupation forces’ airfields from which enemy aviation launches attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

"Every Russian aviation sortie to strike Ukraine begins at an airfield. That is why, together with NATO, we are launching a search for solutions for the persistent blocking of enemy airfields. NATO’s Allied Command Transformation and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) are announcing the Persistent Airfield Denial innovation competition," the Ministry of Defense said on Telegram on Friday. The ministry noted that technologies are needed to help durably restrict the enemy’s use of aviation infrastructure: aircraft, runways, fuel and ammunition depots, and ground support infrastructure.

Ukrainian miltech companies, startups and engineering teams are invited to participate.

The competition prize fund is up to EUR 250,000. Proposals are accepted until July 20, 2026. Finalists will be announced on August 11.