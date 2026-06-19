Zelenskyy urges opening remaining negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to EU before end of Cyprus presidency

Photo: www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that every democratic state in Europe deserves to be a full member of the European Union, and emphasized that Ukraine is actively working to achieve this.

"Please do not forget that Ukraine deserves this because it paid more than any other European country for the right to be free, independent, and, of course, of course – I emphasize this – European. And this is not just the right of Ukraine. It is also the right of other states to be independent from Russia. The future of Europe – free, united, and, of course, in peace – is being decided now in our defense. And this shows how unique our situation is," Zelenskyy stressed in an address to the participants of the European Council meeting.

He emphasized that the most important step would be an accelerated path for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

"We are ready to make the necessary reforms. Ursula, this is what you like, and I have also written it down. This is clearly defined, but the lack of a clear decision on Ukraine in the EU continues to encourage Russian interference. If Ukraine receives real membership – and receives it quickly, I hope for this – Russia will lose one of the biggest reasons for trying to destabilize Ukraine and Europe. And that is why this fast-track for Ukraine is needed. Recently, the first cluster was opened, and this is completely deserved by both Ukraine and Moldova. And we are ready to move forward. We will be happy to do this together. We can open the other five clusters as well," the president said.

He indicated that everything necessary has already been prepared, and negotiations can be opened in the coming weeks.

"We believe that this could be possible, probably as early as possible, perhaps during the presidency of Cyprus. This would be the best way. I am not asking for myself, but I am asking for Cyprus. This is very symbolic for both of us, of course. If it is possible," he said.