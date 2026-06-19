Wiretapping device found in home of NABU detective unit head, NABU says SBU officer involved

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has opened a pre-trial investigation into the discovery of covert information-gathering devices in the home of one of its detective unit heads, with proceedings opened under article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of privacy), the NABU press service said.

"During an inspection of the home of the head of one of NABU’s detective units, technical devices that could have been used for covert information gathering were discovered," NABU said in a Telegram post on Friday.

The investigation established the following circumstances: the owner of the apartment one floor above said that unknown individuals identifying themselves as law enforcement officers visited him. They forced him to provide access to the premises, claiming that a "Russian spy" allegedly lived on the floor below.

NABU detectives have already identified one of the organizers of the equipment installation — he turned out to be a current Security Service of Ukraine officer.

The statement noted that the affected detective heads and directly participates in the investigation of a number of high-profile corruption cases, including customs fraud, abuses at state-owned enterprises and illegal activities by certain law enforcement representatives.

NABU officially stated that any attempts at unauthorized collection of information about agency staff are categorically impermissible. Such actions not only violate the law but also pose a direct threat to the procedural independence and security of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine.

Investigative actions are ongoing to establish the full circle of persons involved in setting up the surveillance. Appropriate legal assessment of the actions of officers from the affiliated special service is expected.