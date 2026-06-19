Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:49 19.06.2026

EU extends sanctions against Russia for a year instead of 6 months

1 min read
EU extends sanctions against Russia for a year instead of 6 months

European Union leaders altered rules for extending sanctions against Russia following the European Council summit in Brussels, prolonging their effect for a year at once, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has reported.

"The decision was agreed upon following the summit, which was attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. After three hours of discussion, EU leaders finalized the conclusions on Ukraine and approved a new 12-month period for restrictive measures," according to a statement on the Telegram channel.

The change in the duration of the sanctions occurred for the first time since 2015. Until now, European countries had to vote to prolong the restrictions every six months.

It is noted that doubling the duration of the sanctions simplifies the procedure for Brussels and makes European economic pressure on Russia more stable, depriving Moscow of hope for a split in the EU position every six months.

Tags: #sanctions_russia #eu

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